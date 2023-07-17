Fast moving wildfire causing traffic delays on I-90 by Ritzville

The fire is burning towards Spokane County with winds moving northeast.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Crews are responding to a fast moving wildfire that is causing traffic delays on I-90 in both directions near Ritzville.

The fire is burning towards Spokane County with winds moving northeast. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the smoke is coming from four different wildfires burning around Ritzville:

A structure fire at the 700 block of North Dewald

A brush fire at Heinemann and Thiel

Westbound I-90 at milepost 210

Eastbound I-90 at milepost 220

At this time, all lanes of I-90 are back open, but visibility is still a concern as crews battle the fire.

According to WSP, Adams County Fire and WSP is at the scene. WSDOT is helping direct traffic. Ritzville Fire, Lind Fire and Benge Fire are on scene.

Drivers are being asked to stay out of the area so crews can continue work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

