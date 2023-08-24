Fairchild Air Force Base provides free meals for military families affected by wildfires

The cookout at Fairchild is just one of several displays of support for people in need since the fires sparked in Medical Lake and Elk late last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, Fairchild Airforce Base took some of the burden off victims of last week's wildfires in Spokane County.

Military families and individuals affected by the Gray and Oregon Road fires were allowed to come to the base and get a free meal.

Fairchild Division Chief Kris Maynard says at least 25 firefighters from his team have seen the tragedy in Medical Lake unfold.

"When they see someone's house burn down, it's personal," Maynard said. "Not only for the family but for the firefighter."

The wildfire destroyed homes and temporarily displaced thousands. Some of those affected include people who work at Fairchild.

"This being the West Plains area affects a lot of military families," Maynard said.

Maynard says Thursday's cookout is a way to show the department's support goes beyond what happens in the field.

“Firefighters cook," Maynard said. "So, taking what are gifts are in trying to find a small way to give back to the community. Whatever normalcy that can be brought to them, that’s all we’re looking for."

The chief says a chaplain and mental health resources are also available on site.

The cookout at Fairchild is just one of several displays of support for people in need since the fire sparked late last week.

Earlier this week, a Medical Lake family who probably should have been on the receiving end of help gave back to first responders. They hosted a BBQ as a way to say thanks for their work in tackling the Gray Fire.

