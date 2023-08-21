Evacuees return to parts of Medical Lake as crews battle Gray Fire

Some returning evacuees are seeing their homes for the first time since the Gray Fire sparked on Friday.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — As crews continue to battle the Gray Fire in Medical Lake, evacuees are starting to make their way back to their homes.

Monday saw some people in Medical Lake unload the same cars they packed with their essentials Friday. For most, it's been four days since they've seen their homes.

The return is bittersweet for John Higgins

"Pretty good knowing it's still standing, but you still feel heartbroken for everyone else,'' Higgins said.

He says he feels for his neighbors devastated just a few streets away.

"It's a long road to recover," Higgins said.

Higgins is a softball coach in the school district and was previously mayor of Medical Lake.

He says he knows too many in pain.

"It's hard for me because I've been here so long," Higgins said. "A lot of people I know are suffering and its not good."

A resident for more than 70 years, he knows while there is great loss in the community, there's also great support.

"Close knit, we look out for each other," Higgins said.

With his home still standing, he says he will also be a resource for his friends and neighbors in need.

"Need something from somebody, don't hesitate to ask," Higgins said.

South of Campbell Street is still under Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations. Spokane County Fire District 3 is urging people not to return to that area, as the fire is still burning.

The mayor announced Monday people were able to return with all working utilities, like water and electricity. People were also able to get to the grocery store and gas station.

She is urging people to stay on the north side of the city and away from the fire still actively burning to the south.

