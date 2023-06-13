Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place for wildfire burning north of Soap Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says this is an estimated 1,000 acre wildfire and an estimated 50 structures outside of Soap Lake are threatened.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents within Soap Lake. Level 1, 2 and 3 structures are in place for people living closer to the fire north of the city. People living closer to the fire are advised to evacuate to Soap Lake if safe to do so.

The wildfire is located within the 24000 block of northbound State Route 17 and the 24000 block of of Road A-NE.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Wildfire evacuations - North of Soap Lake Update 6:30 pm — City of Soap Lake: Level 1 Evacuation (heads up, prepare to... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

