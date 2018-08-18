OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations are still in place on Sunday for the Crescent Mountain Fire burning in Okanogan County.

Level three evacuations are in effect for all residents living west of the Little Bridge Creek Intersection in the Twisp River Valley. Level 3 means leave immediately.

Level two evacuations are in effect for persons living west of Newby Creek Road to Little Bridge Creek road in the Twisp River Valley. Level 2 means be ready to leave at any moment's notice.

A Red Cross shelter is available at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

There are no evacuations for the McLeod or Holman Fires burning nearby.

Several trails in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are closed as well as several local roads. Trail closures are in effect for the North Cascades National Park near Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

The fire has burned nearly 43,000 acres and was 24 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

There are 584 fire personnel working on the fire. It started on July 29 after lightning struck.

