No immediate evacuations for fire near Spirit Lake but residents should be prepared

The Huntsman Fire is burning one to two acres at 804 Clagstone Road in Spirit Lake. It sparked on Monday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — There are no evacuations in place on Monday afternoon for a fire burning near Spirit Lake but residents in the area should be prepared, according to emergency management officials.

An emergency alert sent to phones read that all residents within one mile of 805 Clagstone Road need to evacuate immediately due to a brush fire. Bonner County Emergency Management later clarified in a Facebook post that "prepare to evacuate" is the correct notification and there are no evacuation notices at this time.

Those who should be prepared to evacuate include residents located at 23000-24000 Highway 41; Clagstone Road; Elies Lane Road; Flatiron Road; Huntsman Way; Blanchard Cutoff; Al's Welding Road; Tree Root Court; Sierra Lane; Cory Road; Rigby Way; and Hero Avenue. Anyone who needs to evacuate can go to the Blanchard Community Center located at 685 Rusho Road, according to emergency management officials.

Northern Lakes Fire Protection wrote in a previous Facebook post that a reverse 911 call about the fire went out in error and all others could disregard the evacuation alert, according to Northern Lakes Fire Protection. The agency clarified that there are no brush fires currently burning in Hayden.

The Northern Joint Wildland Taskforce, including Northern Lakes Fire, Coeur d'Alene Fire, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and Timberlake Fire are assisting Spirit Lake Fire at the scene of the fire.

KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers said he saw planes and a helicopter nearby after what appeared to be water drops in the area.