Disaster Assistance Center for Spokane County wildfire victims closing this Friday

The center is scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Those affected by the wildfires can visit Spokane County Emergency Management online for the agencies' contact information

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Emergency Management (SCEM) announced that the disaster assistance center for victims of the wildfires burning in Spokane County will close this Friday, Sept. 1.

The center, located at at 3305 West Whistalks Way in Spokane, is scheduled to close at 6 p.m. that day. SCEM says people affected by the wildfires can contact the represented organizations directly by visiting the SCEM website.

At this time, the Gray Fire (Medical Lake) and Oregon Road Fire (Elk) have been burning since Aug. 25. The Gray fire is 90% contained at this time while the Oregon Road Fire is 79% contained. Those wildfires have taken hundreds of homes and the lives of two people.

SCEM took the time to thank volunteers at the assistance center in a statement.

"We want to thank all the volunteers that staffed the Disaster Assistance Center along with the agencies and organizations for partnering with us, to provide in-person information, services and support to those impacted by the wildfires in our area," SCEM said.

