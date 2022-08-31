x
Wildfire

Crews responding to lightning strike fire west of Kalispel Casino

No evacuation alerts have been announced at this time.

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a fire caused by a lightning strike in Pend Oreille County.

According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located west of the Kalispel Casino. No evacuation alerts have been announced at this time and no structures are reported to be threatened.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

