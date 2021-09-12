Smoke fills the air as crews continue work to contain the Walker Creek fire

TONASKET, Wash. — Crews made progress Saturday containing the remaining Walker Creek fire.
After some rain, crews made progress in containing the fire line around Bunch and Fox road. The Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (NWIMT) said crews will continue to evaluate and work on containment of lines on the northwest flank of Bonaparte Mountain. There is a chance of heavy smoke in the morning and evening hours that can drastically reduce visibility and advises everyone to use alternate routes or residence avoid the area during these periods said NWIMT.
The Walker Creek Fire started on August 3rd and is 22 miles east of Tonasket and 1.5 miles southeast of Bonaparte Lake.
Roads throughout the area remain closed as crews continue to remove fire weakened trees along roadways and heavy equipment. The Washington Department of Natural Resources asks everyone to stay safe and adhere to the road closed signs.