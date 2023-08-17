Crews battling wildfire on State Route 26 near Dusty in Whitman County

According to Washington DNR, the fire started after a semi-truck rolled over in brush.

DUSTY, Wash. — Fire crews are currently battling a wildfire on State Route 26 near Dusty in Whitman County.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office posted about the fire on their Facebook page. According to Washington DNR, the fire started after a semi-truck rolled over in brush.

At this time, one lane of traffic is open. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

KREM 2 has a crew heading to the area to gather more information.

Fire crews are currently on SR 26 near Dusty for a wildland fire. Posted by Whitman County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.