Power may not return to parts of Lincoln County for more than a week

Windstorms and fires have destroyed hundreds of Inland Power poles.

CRESTON, Wash — Windstorms and wildfires have destroyed hundreds of utility poles throughout Lincoln County, and some people in rural areas may not see their electricity restored for more than a week, according to Inland Power and Light.

The extant outages are mostly south of the towns of Creston and Wilbur, close to the active Whitney Fire, currently burning more than 120,000 acres.

Earlier this week, Creston resident and firefighter Kathleen Strozyk was driving with her son towards that fire to help contain it. Late in the day and with the power already out, they almost didn't see the fallen poles in the middle of the road.

"I was like 'Stop stop stop! Power line, power line!" Strozyk said.

It wasn't until later that she realized just how serious the problem was.

"Then the next day when we were out fighting fires, the power company had gotten the poles moved. And it was probably three to four miles of power lines either burnt [or] broken," she said.

As many as 300-400 poles were downed by the extreme conditions. Inland Power told people in the area that they might not get electricity back for a week. But those in more populated areas like the town of Creston got a nice surprise when their power was restored after only about a day.

Residents were grateful, but still concerned about their neighbors to the rural south, many who have had to leave their homes since the construction of new poles is expected to take a long while.

"I don't know when they'll be able to go back," said Strozyk. "We have some firefighters that are in a hurt, because they're fighting fire for fifteen plus hours, and when they go home they don't even get a hot shower. They're getting to have a warm bucket of water, or a cold bucket of water, poured over them to try to even wash the soot out of their hair."

So, the people of Creston are stepping up.