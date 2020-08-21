Coronavirus impacts Red Cross response to Palmer Fire

Evacuees of the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County are staying motels and getting prepared foods from grocery stores and restaurants.

TONASKET, Wash. — The American Red Cross’ response to wildfires is different this year because of coronavirus.

Evacuees of the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County are staying motels and getting prepared foods from grocery stores and restaurants. Coronavirus is also impacting how volunteers are working to help.

Ron Garrow is the mass care lead for the Greater Inland Northwest Red Cross. He’s a volunteer and is a retired emergency management director. He’s been with the Red Cross since 2009.

He and other volunteers have set up a “non-congregate shelter” for those forced from their homes. Only one Red Cross volunteer is on site helping the evacuees.

“That means sheltering the evacuees in a motel,” he said. “We take in the evacuees through a virtual registration system. It’s because of the COVID-19 environment.”

Most of the time, shelters are set up in churches or school gyms. There are cots and volunteers cooking food for those who are evacuated from their homes.

About a dozen people are being housed at the Red Apple Inn in Tonasket.

“The services themselves don’t change,” he said. “So, when they are coming into the hotel, they get the room but we still provide food, we still provide the services and direct them to the community resources that will help to recover from the disaster.”

Health, mental health and spiritual services are all provided by the Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, if hotel stays aren’t possible during wildfire evacuations, then it will open traditional shelters. They will then put in place additional precautions and developed special training for their workforce.

Instead of having boots on the ground near the fire, most of the work is being done online. Volunteers are on the phone or taking zoom calls to get case work done.

Since evacuees are in hotels, they’re getting food from grocery stores and restaurants that have already been prepared. The Red Cross usually buys and prepares food for those in need. They do not take donated food because they don’t know the history on how those foods were prepared.

“Then, we take it to the individual rooms, we put it by their front door, knock on the door and step back,” he said. “All the employees are wearing masks and they keep the social distancing aspect in their work.”

He said the Red Cross needs volunteers now more than ever because of coronavirus. Most of the need is in shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and health services.

As for Garrow, he said public service is ingrained in him and it makes him happy to help people who are in need of it the most.

“I really get a personal high from having to respond in a quick mode, think quickly on my feet,” he said. “And then two, I just want to help people out. It’s just the way I am.”

Anyone impacted by the fire and is in need of shelter can contact the Red Cross at 509-385-3310.