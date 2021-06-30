'Make the smart choice': Inland Northwest consumer fireworks ban in place

City of Spokane Fire warns of dangers caused by amateur fireworks shows.

SPOKANE, Wash — This American staple is banned in the City of Spokane, and for good reason. The message is clear from firefighters, please leave fireworks to the professionals.

All individual consumer fireworks are illegal in the majority of cities across the area, including Spokane, Spokane Valley and Cheney. Click here to see where else they are prohibited.

"We've really ask you to not let off consumer fireworks," City of Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Jamie McIntyre said. "The danger is just far too great in our community."

This year is no different, and may even be even worse due to our current weather conditions, according to McIntyre.

"We've had an incredibly dry and hot spring," she added. "So this last week, we've had record breaking temperatures. And that is on top of our precipitation levels being at really record breaking low numbers."

This is the 29th year of all individual consumer fireworks being illegal in the Spokane. In the 10 years prior to the ordinance, firefighters responded to an average of 104 fireworks-caused fires between June 28 and July 6, McIntyre said. Since the ban has been in place, the average number of fireworks-caused fires has dropped to less than five. That is a 95% decrease.

Fireworks-caused injuries also decreased from an average of 29 to less than 5. That is a more than 80% decrease. SFD wants to keep that number low, to prevent personal injury but also prevent wildfires.

"When we talk about high fire risk, there are real concerns with sparks," she said. "Fireworks go up in the air, and they let sparks and they fall down. So the concern is fire starting from fireworks."

Basically, anything that can light on fire is illegal right now, she said. That means TNT, roman candles, and yes, sparklers, are prohibited.

"That light at the end is actually a piece of fire," she said, referencing sparklers. "So when you think about it, we have young children waving around fire in the air."

If a fire ember or a spark were to hit dried grass, it could start a major wildfire, leading to destruction of property, injuries and, in severe cases, death. Along that with, fireworks are a Class 1 Civil Infraction with penalties starting at $536. This would be in addition to potential charges for reckless burning and fines for the cost of the fire department response.

"Spokane firefighters really urge people to make the smart choice and help your firefighters in your region," she said. "We really ask you to be intentional about the choices that you make, celebrate safely and give our firefighters a bit of a break this Fourth of July."

The firefighters add that those who have or find fireworks, they should be taken to the Waste to Energy plant for no cost disposal in the household hazardous waste area section at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Fire stations can't and won't accept them.