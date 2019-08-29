STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Stevens County Emergency Management said fire crews are battling a half-acre fire that is threatening a structure on Thursday afternoon.

According to the SCEM, the half-acre fire is in the area of 2326 Clugston-Onion Creek Road and is threatening a structure.

A helicopter, a bulldozer and two engines are currently on scene as of 1:50 p.m., according to the SCEM. They have also requested four additional aircraft, SCEM said.

SCEM is asking the public to avoid the area unless "you absolutely have to be there."

This is developing story, check back for more updates.

