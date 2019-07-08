CATALDO, Idaho — A fire burning nearly Cataldo, Idaho, doubled in size overnight on Thursday into Friday.

The CCC Fire is burning nearly 426 acres about two miles north of Cataldo, and 25 miles east of Coeur d'Alene, on industrial timber property, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. It is burning right up against the Coeur d'Alene River.

The fire has also led to road closures and reduced river access in the area.

CCC Road from Canyon Road to Alberts Landing is closed. Road No. 259 to Wall Ridge is also closed.

The Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes between Cataldo and Kingston also remains closed on Friday morning.

Boaters and floaters on the Coeur d'Alene River have been asked to avoid the area from Albert's Landing to Cataldo for safety reasons, as helicopters will use the river to resupply water.

Sheriff's deputies say fire crews are overwhelmed with donations and do not need any more.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported all the crews," the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

North Idaho resident Kelsie Lynn Forsberg posted a series of dramatic photos of the fire on Facebook.

“Praying for those who are fighting this fire today and keeping our homes safe,” she wrote.

Photos: CCC Fire burning near Cataldo, Idaho CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire CCC Fire

Locals said being able to see and smell the smoke in town is making for a somewhat scary situation.

"I know there's the Mennonite church back there. And there's a few landowners on the hillside back there. I was just wondering how those guys are doing, because I know they have livestock. There's horses out there," said Cataldo resident Charkoosta Wickstorm.

According to Department of Lands Fire Information Facebook page, multiple aircraft have been used to drop both water and retardant to slow the fire's spread and allow ground resources to safely assess the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No evacuation orders have been issued and one home is threatened.

RELATED: Level 3 evacuation notices expanded for 25,000-acre Williams Flats Fire

RELATED: Nearby residents concerned Williams Flats Fire could cross Columbia River

RELATED: Why is wildfire smoke so bad in the Spokane area?