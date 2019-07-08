CATALDO, Idaho — A fire burning an estimated 200 acres near Cataldo, Idaho, is leading to road closures and reduced river access in the area.

A spokesperson with the Idaho Department of Lands says the fire is burning two miles north of Cataldo, and about 25 miles east of Coeur d'Alene, on industrial timber property.

CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Road and the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes bike path from Cataldo to Kingston are closed due to the fire.

Boaters on the Coeur d'Alene River are also asked to avoid the area from Albert's Landing to Cataldo for safety reasons, as helicopters will use the river to resupply water.

Smoke will likely be visible on Interstate 90 from Kingston through Cataldo. Personnel reminded the public not to stop on roads in the area to view the fire.

According to IDL's Fire Information Facebook page, multiple aircraft have been used to drop both water and retardant to slow the fire's spread and allow ground resources to safely assess the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No evacuation orders have been issued.

The Williams Flats Fire burning in Ferry County, Washington is the source of most of the smoke in the Inland Northwest. The fire is burning 25,000 acres on the Colville Reservation. At last check, the fire was 25% contained.

