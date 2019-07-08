CATALDO, Idaho — Crews in North Idaho are working to put out a fire burning two miles north of Cataldo about 25 miles east of Coeur d’Alene.

In a press release, Idaho Department of Lands Spokesperson Robbie Johnson said the CCC Fire is burning an estimated 60 acres.

Johnson said it is burning in timber and logs.

Smoke may also be visible from Interstate 90.

Three helicopters and six air tankers are in the area dropping water and retardant, Johnson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No evacuation orders have been issued.

The Williams Flats Fire burning in Ferry County, Washington is the source of most of the smoke in the Inland Northwest. The fire is burning more than 21,000 acres on the Colville Reservation. As of 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was 25% contained.

