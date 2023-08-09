Burn ban restrictions in place across the Inland Northwest and North Idaho

It is important that people understand and follow the burn bands restrictions in place to avoid causing fires or be subject to a fine.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — With fires burning across Washington and North Idaho, the 'Fire Danger Burn Restrictions' remain in effect in Spokane County and Okanogan County.

It is important that people understand and follow the burn bans in place to avoid more fires.

Here are the current burn ban restrictions in place in Easterner Washington and North Idaho:

Fire Restrictions in Washington lands:

All recreational fires are not allowed . This includes any outdoor fire without a chimney such as a backyard fire pit or campfire using chopped firewood or charcoal.

Any open burning of fields and yard waste is prohibited at all times

WHAT IS ALLOWED:

Manufactured portable outdoor devices. This includes fireplaces, chimineas, barbeques, and patio warmers used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

Approved fuels in appropriate devices. This includes clean and dry seasoned firewood, charcoal, natural gas, or propane gas.

Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed as approved and terminated by agencies with jurisdiction.

The following activities are prohibited on lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Bureau of Reclamation (BOR):

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal briquette fire.

Smoking while traveling in timber, brush or grass areas, except in vehicles on roads or on boats on rivers and or lakes, or in cleared areas at least three feet in diameter.

Because of the elevated fire danger, operating any type of motorized vehicle off developed roadways is prohibited. Parking of vehicles off roadways must be done in an area barren of flammable materials. All motorcycles and All-Terrain Vehicles must be equipped with a properly functioning approved and properly functioning spark arrestor.

Additional restrictions and prohibitions in Washington include the following:

Discharging or using fireworks or pyrotechnic devices

Discharging or using combustible or explosive composition or chemical devices, including exploding targets

Discharging or using tracer, explosive, or incendiary ammunition

Discharging steel component (core or jacket) ammunition

Releasing or causing to be released any sky lanterns, airborne paper lanterns, aerial luminaries or fire balloons

Shooting at any metallic object, including but not limited to using metal targets for target shooting

Unauthorized open burning and unauthorized recreational fires are restricted until the order is lifted.

Any person that doesn't follow the burn restriction order could be charged with a misdemeanor under IFC 109; SCC 3.02, which can result in no more than $1,000 or no more than 90 days in jail.





Fire Restrictions within Idaho State Parks

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane-fueled fire rings.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 9, most of Idaho’s north region state parks are banning campfires and propane-fueled fire rings. Propane grills and cooking stoves are still permitted at this time.

Currently, the only other portion of Idaho with fire restrictions is Central Idaho at Stage 1. While this does not prohibit campfires or propane-fueled fire rings, fires are only allowed within permitted fire rings.

These are the current parks with campfire and propane-fueled fire ring bans in North Idaho:

Priest Lake State Park

Round Lake State Park

Farragut State Park

Heyburn State Park

McCroskey State Park

Winchester Lake State Park

For more information about fire restrictions, visit the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).

