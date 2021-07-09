Burley man ordered to pay nearly $80K in restitution for causing five wildfires

The man was sentenced to six months of home confinement and five years of probation for starting fires that burned hundreds of acres of grass and brush on BLM land.

A man in Burley, Idaho has been sentenced for causing five fires in the Milner Recreation Area on Bureau of Land Management land. Scott Halford, 50, ordered in U.S. District Court to serve six months of home confinement, five years of probation and to pay $79,800.68 in restitution.

Court records show Halford started fires which burned hundreds of acres of grass and brush on BLM land. Surveillance photographs and witness statements were used to determine Halford was in the vicinity of all five fires.

Not only did Halford admit that he started the fires in court he was also photographed driving towards or away from the origin of two of the fires. The pictures were within minutes of the fires being reported.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced the charges on Wednesday.

"This is a reminder that the public has a major role to play in fire safety,” Gonzalez said. "Everyone must remain vigilant, especially during our extended fire season. We are surrounded by public lands, many acres of which are arid."

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 1,900 human-caused wildfires over the last three years have burned more than 500,000 acres in Idaho. More than 300 human-caused wildfires have burned more than 8,800 acres of state land so far in 2021.