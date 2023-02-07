Level 3 evacuations for wildfire threatening 100 structures in Skamania County

The Tunnel Five Fire in Skamania County, near Underwood, Washington, has grown to more 300 acres. Fire officials say it's unclear how many buildings have been lost.

UNDERWOOD, Wash. — A wildfire burning in timber and brush near Underwood in southeast Skamania County, Washington prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders by the Skamania County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) on Sunday. The fire is burning across the Columbia River from Hood River in Oregon.

The fire, which started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, had grown to about 315 acres by Sunday night, threatening about 100 structures. Washington fire officials said it's unclear how many buildings have been lost. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Evacuees with horses and dogs settled down Sunday night at the evacuee center, located at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington, where the Red Cross was on site. Law enforcement officials went door to door Sunday to alert community members.

"We have a lady with a couple of horses," said Jane Burke of Red Cross. "So we got them set up and we got some hay."

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources under the Washington State Fire Resources Mobilization Plan at the request of the Skamania County Fire District 3 commissioner.

Multiple agencies responded Sunday, including Skamania County Fire District 3, Skamania County Fire District 1, Klickitat County Fire District 3, White Salmon Fire, Department of Natural Resources, and United States Forest Service. Air assets have also been deployed, utilizing both water and fire retardant.

Evacuations

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said a Level 3 - Go Now evacuation notice and closure remains along Highway 14 between Drano Lake and Underwood.

The sheriff's office posted to Facebook that it was "working on posting an evacuation map with a level response for areas soon" and that it would use its reverse 911 notification and law enforcement for emergency notifications. Click here to sign up to receive evacuation notices and check the SCSO Facebook page for the latest updates.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.