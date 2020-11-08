Brush fire scorches part of Dishman Hills Natural Area Monday

Spokane Valley Fire responded to calls about a brush fire in the Dishman Hills area at 9 p.m. Monday night. Crews contained the fire by 11:15 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire scorched part of the Dishman Hills Natural Area Monday night near the 8000 block of Appleway Blvd, according to a release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 9 p.m. to a call of a fire in the Dishman Hills area alongside the roadway near the CarMax dealership. Crews found a 100x100 foot fire moving slowly through the grass and trees approximately 500 feet uphill, according to the release.

Firefighters hiked in from Appleway laying hose lines along the way and spraying water around the perimeter of the fire to limit the spread. Additional firefighters from the City of Spokane and the Dept. of Natural Resources responded as automatic aid, and helped dig a trail around the fire to contain the blaze.

The fire was completely contained by 11:15 p.m. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

A total of eight engines staffed by 25 firefighters responded to the incident, including one brush truck from the City of Spokane and three brush engines from the DNR.