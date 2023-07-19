x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Brush fire reported at Kendall Yards

SFD said the fire was about a quarter acre large and was quickly contained. It is not out yet.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire was reported at Kendall Yards in Spokane, around 3:55 p.m on Wednesday.

According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), a tweet said a high response is active and headed toward the fire. SFD said the fire was about a quarter acre large and was quickly contained. It is not out yet. 

KREM 2 News crews are currently on scene. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

 To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Level 1 evacuations in place for Snider Road Fire near Fishtrap

Before You Leave, Check This Out