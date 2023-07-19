Brush fire reported at Kendall Yards

SFD said the fire was about a quarter acre large and was quickly contained. It is not out yet.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire was reported at Kendall Yards in Spokane, around 3:55 p.m on Wednesday.

According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), a tweet said a high response is active and headed toward the fire. SFD said the fire was about a quarter acre large and was quickly contained. It is not out yet.

KREM 2 News crews are currently on scene.

Incident: 2023057903 - Brush Fire - High Response Location: N Summit Blvd and W College Ave — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) July 19, 2023

