Brush fire burning 5 acres near Crescent Bay

A representative with Grant County Fire District 3 says no homes are in danger at this time.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire near Crescent Bay is burning five acres of land near some homes, but no structures are in danger as of Wednesday morning, according to Grant County Fire District 3.

Calls about the fire came in at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Fire units are on scene and have the fire under control, according to the Grant County Sheriff. Homeowners nearby have been notified, and spectators are asked to stay away.

The severity of the fire was listed as "Moderate" with a possible threat to life and property, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was available at this time.

Another wildfire in Grant County has burnt nearly 10,000 acres in the Saddle Mountains, near Mattawa. As of Wednesday morning that fire was 60% contained.