Brush fire closes US Highway 97 south of Patreos near Wells Dam

WSDOT East is advising people in the area to not try and go around closure points.
Credit: WSDOT East

PATEROS, Wash. — A brush fire has closed U.S. Highway 97 south of Pateros near Wells Dam, according to WSDOT East.

At this time, there is no estimated reopening. WSDOT East is advising people in the area to not try and go around closure points.

