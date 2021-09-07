Crews mopping up brush fire near Spokane Valley apartment complex on E. Mansfield Ave.

A spokesperson for Spokane Valley Fire said the fire was burning about 50 feet from a building and 200 yards from the road.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crews are mopping up on Friday after a brush fire began burning near an apartment complex in Spokane Valley.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Valley Fire Department said the first calls came in at 11:42 a.m. on Friday it's unclear how the fire started. The fire, which burned a half-acre, did not damage structures or lead to any injuries.

Julie Happy with Spokane Valley Fire said the fire was burning about 50 feet from a building and 200 yards from the road.

Spokane Valley firefighters were withdrawing from the scene as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources will likely be there for a few more hours.