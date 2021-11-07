2-acre brush fire burning near Spokane River

According to city officials, a brush fire the size of a football field is burning near West Summit Boulevard and West Mission Avenue.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are battling a two-acre fire that began burning on Sunday evening near the Spokane River near West Summit Boulevard and West Mission Avenue.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said six engines, two helicopters and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are on the scene and will be working to put out the flames all evening.

According to city officials, the fire is described to be reaching at the top of the hill with sparks going over the roads.

KREM 2 has a crew at the scene. Fire crews will continue efforts to cease the fire Monday in the early morning hours, Schaeffer said.