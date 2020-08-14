Brush fire burning 7-10 acres near Spokane Airport

According to Guy Gifford with the DNR, the fire is burning 7-10 acres and a lot of resources are being called in to help.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near the Spokane International Airport.

The fire is located on West Sunset Frontage Road near South Grove Road. It's about two and a half miles away from the airport.

According to Guy Gifford with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning 7-10 acres and a lot of resources are being called in to help fight it.

Gifford said fire bosses and dozers are also in route.

KREM 2 photojournalist Al Lozano saw three airplanes in the area dropping water on the fire. He also saw people stopping to look at the fire along Sunset Highway.

Brush and timber fire 6300 West Sunset frontage road. Three airplanes dropping water. Several people stop to look along Sunset Hiway