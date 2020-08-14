x
Brush fire burning 7-10 acres near Spokane Airport

According to Guy Gifford with the DNR, the fire is burning 7-10 acres and a lot of resources are being called in to help.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near the Spokane International Airport.

The fire is located on West Sunset Frontage Road near South Grove Road. It's about two and a half miles away from the airport. 

According to Guy Gifford with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning 7-10 acres and a lot of resources are being called in to help fight it.

Gifford said fire bosses and dozers are also in route.

KREM 2 photojournalist Al Lozano saw three airplanes in the area dropping water on the fire. He also saw people stopping to look at the fire along Sunset Highway. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

