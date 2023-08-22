Boutique shop owner helping Spokane County wildfire victims through social media

At Fofolles Boutique, Selene L'heureux is in the business of making her customers look and feel good. But, nothing is more fashionable than helping those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — At Fofolles Boutique, Selene L'heureux is in the business of making her customers look and feel good.

"I do love fashion, and I very much love vintage clothing," Selene said. "So, I like to mix that as well.”

But, nothing is more fashionable than helping those in need.

"If you need a few things to get you by, I’ve got dresses, I’ve got shorts, I’ve got shirts, shoes," Selene said on her TikTok. "You come by, you see me and I’ll take care of you.”

This is not an ad to bring in more paying customers to the boutique. It’s just the opposite.

“I want to get you clothing to get you through the next couple of days at no charge," Selene said on her TikTok.

Selene hopes her social media videos reach families who evacuated their homes because of the wildfires. She wants their business, but won’t take their money.

“I want them to come into my store and find what they need that will get them through the next couple of days," Selene said.

On the first day, 11 families picked out clothes. The next day, it was 23.

“It’s heartbreaking and there have been many people coming in just really distraught," Selene said. "I want to help in any way that I can.”

She’s taking donations and now has several bags to sort though. But Selene is happy to do the work because she’s lived through crisis herself.

“We lost our house," Selene said. "And it took several weeks for us to really even come into our own head and we had friends and family help as well.”

So, when it comes to looking and feeling good, you can believe Selene’s got you covered.

Residents can find Fofolles Boutique on Northwest Blvd down the street from Audubon Park.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.