Thick smoke hampering efforts to control Bolt Creek Fire along US 2

Fire crews haven't been able to put water on the fire because of erratic winds and poor visibility. An 18-mile stretch of US 2 remains closed due to the fire.

MONROE, Wash. — Heavy smoke is preventing firefighters from aggressively attacking the Bolt Creek Fire that is burning out of control between Skykomish and Index.

The fire was first reported at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 10 and has been burning stubbornly ever since. The fire has burned an estimated 7,600 – 8,000 acres as of Monday evening.

The fire is approximately 2% contained, according to InciWeb. About 400 homes are threatened by the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave now, are in place for those north of US 2 from Skykomish to Baring and for Index.

As of Sunday, up to 50% of the people in the Level 3 mandatory evacuation zone had not left, according to officials. Firefighters are asking all people in the Level 3 evacuation areas to evacuate so fire crews will not have to rescue them if the fire changes direction.

"We'd like them to reconsider," said Ben Shearer, the incidents management team's public information officer. "This fire is still very active. Having to take the time to help those citizens and keep those citizens safe makes it that much less time that we can devote to the fire itself."

Shearer said the focal point of the fire was the small town of Grotto, with crews working to protect life and property.

"All those homes all those businesses, the power lines, the rail lines, we're trying to keep that all in place so there's very little damage," said Shearer. "Otherwise, all that will have to be rebuilt."

Level 2 evacuations, meaning residents should be prepared to leave at any moment, are in place between Index and Zeke's Drive-in.

Level 1 evacuations, meaning residents should start preparing to evacuate, are in place for the area between Zeke's Drive-in and the east city limits of Gold Bar.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. The shelter is at the Gary D. Weikel Event Center, located at 14405 179th Ave SE in Monroe. Spaces for RVs are also available at the fairgrounds for anyone who had to evacuate due to the fire.

Winds have pushed the fire back into itself, keeping it from spreading extensively. However, those same winds are causing dense smoke, hampering firefighting efforts.

"Firefighters get pretty frustrated because we want to get in there and aggressively attack that fire," Shearer said. "The problem is it's blowing smoke back over the fire, so we're having a hard time seeing where the fire actually is - where the fire line is."

Two full days into the firefighting effort, crews still hadn't been able to put water on the flames or get a good sense of how many acres were burning because of winds and smoke.

With conditions too dangerous to fly, fire crews have only been able to dig containment lines around cities in the fire's path.

About 340 people were fighting the fire on Monday, including a team of six from Mason County.

"I assume it's gonna be really steep topography, lots of foliage on the ground, some heavy timbers, some torching and crowning and steep terrain in general," said firefighter Tory Underwood.

An 18-mile stretch of Highway 2 from milepost 32 to milepost 50, which is between Gold Bar and Skykomish, remains closed for the foreseeable future due to falling rocks and trees. Travelers are asked to use caution while driving on US 2, “particularly when encountering fire-fighting vehicles headed to and from wildfire areas.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs Sunday.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined.