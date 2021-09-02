Battery charger in boat may have started Idler Fire near Moscow, investigators say

The fire burned more than 100 acres and destroyed two buildings, including one home.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Fire investigators said Thursday witness reports have given them insight into how the Idler Fire near Moscow may have started.

The Idler Fire started Aug. 30 at 2:36 pm. Moscow fire crews and Latah County Sheriff’s deputies respond to a structure fire at 1168 Idlers Rest Road. When they arrived, they found a large barn on fire and it started spreading through the pasture around the barn, according to a press release from the City of Moscow.

Crews tried to stop the fire from spreading but it eventually destroyed a home on West Twin Road, city officials said. A GoFundMe set up for a family who lost their home has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The Moscow Fire Department Fire Marshal along with the Idaho Department of Lands fire investigators and a private insurance company investigator have started an investigation into the fire. It was determined the fire started inside a barn in the area but the cause is undetermined. However, witness reports suggest the fire may have started from a battery charger hooked to a boat inside the barn.