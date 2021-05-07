Batterman Fire in Douglas County grows to more than 14,000 acres

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said wind is causing rapid fire growth.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire in Douglas County has grown to 14,375 acres and is about 20% contained as of Tuesday evening.

The fire was estimated to be at least 7,900 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said wind and high temperatures are causing rapid fire growth in the area near East Wenatchee.

The fire, which started around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, is burning in timber and grass. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Firefighters are continuing to hold existing containment lines and establishing lines east of Batterman Road, west of Rock Island Grade and south of Beaver Creek, according to a Tuesday evening update.

On Monday, fire officials said that about 80 structures were threatened by the flames. There have been no reports of injuries or structure losses as of Tuesday.

Level 3 evacuation notices, which means leave now, have been issued for residents in Rock Island Grade and the north side of Batterman Road. New Level 2 evacuations were implemented Tuesday for both sides of Road S Southwest, portions of Road 9 Southwest, Road R Southwest and Road 9.5 Southwest, according to the sheriff's office.

Palisades Road remains at a Level 1 evacuation notice as of Tuesday evening.

The Red Cross has an emergency shelter on standby at Eastmont High School for any residents in need. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Red Cross personnel can be reached at (509) 670-5331.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Woodinville Fire and Rescue and the Everett Fire Department also sent resources to assist with the effort.

Two helicopters and three air tankers were used in areas that were inaccessible by engines.

Firefighters conducted a burnout operation Monday to hold the fire's eastern perimeter at Rock Island Grade, and crews said the fire has remained on the west side of the Grade.