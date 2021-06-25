Avista prepares for dry conditions, planned outages during Inland Northwest heat wave

The company announced it is undertaking temporary changes to power line operations in Washington and Idaho service areas.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is taking precautionary measures in response to the dry conditions and increasing wildfire danger in the Inland Northwest.

The company announced it is undertaking temporary changes to power line operations in Washington and Idaho service areas. According to a press release from an Avista spokesperson, the temporary changes are being made to decrease the potential for wildfires when re-energizing a power line. In most cases, lines located in rural and forested areas are normally re-energized automatically.

During the dry conditions, Avista’s line personnel will patrol an outage area before a line is put back in service. This can add more time to restoration efforts but decreases the fire danger, Avista says. An Avista spokesperson said this allows operators and field managers to make better informed decisions on a more targeted geographic basis.

Avista officials said they will return the distribution system to normal as soon as weather permits and the fire potential decreases.

The power company also has some planned outages in the coming weeks to improve the electrical infrastructure.

On June 28, 21 customers in the Liberty Lake area will experience a 30-minute outage between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Avista works to minimize any disruption of customer service and the impact of the outage on our customers as we complete maintenance and work on the electric system,” Avista Communications Manager David Vowels said in a statement. “We understand the inconvenience of any power outage, particularly as temperatures rise, and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as crews will work as quickly as possible to restore power.”

Another outage is planned for 460 customers in Sprague and the surrounding area on July 8. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. on July 9. Avista crews will be doing maintenance to their Sprague substation. Avista officials said the maintenance will increase the reliability and reduce future outages in the area.