Anglin Fire causing Level 3 evacuations in Okanogan County

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the Cayuse Mountain and Island Mountain areas in Okanogan County due to a wildfire in the area on Monday night.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the Cayuse Mountain and Island Mountain areas in Okanogan County due to a wildfire in the area on Monday night.

The fire is named the Anglin Fire, according to the Okanogan County Office of Emergency Management.

People should evacuate toward Havillah Road, according to the evacuation order.

A Level 3 evacuation means people should leave immediately. The size of the fire hasn't been released.