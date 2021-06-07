FEMA has authorized use of federal funds for Andrus Fire. Here's why

The funds can be used to pay for field camps, equipment use, repair and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, and tools, materials, and supplies.

CHENEY, Wash. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds Tuesday to help with firefighting costs for the Andrus Fire burning near Andrus Road in the West Plains near Cheney.

According to a press release, FEMA Region 10 Acting Regional Administrator Vincent Maykovich determined the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. He approved Washington state’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant on Monday night. This is the first grant given to help fight Washington wildfires in 2021. The funds can be used to pay for field camps, equipment use, repair and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, and tools, materials, and supplies. The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75% of the State’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires, a press release stated.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney is assisting with the fire that began burning on Monday morning. He told KREM on Tuesday that there was no new growth overnight, and the fire remains at 300 acres and 0% containment. Sevigney said it's burning in heavy timber. Multiple aircraft are on the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 200 homes are under evacuation orders. The evacuation zone includes West Andrus Road to Grove Road, north to Melville Road, west of the Fairways Golf Course and south on Thomas Mallon Road to the origin of the fire, according to Keller.

According to the Washington Emergency Management Division, the fire is threatening crops, infrastructure and Interstate 90.

There are several road closures in effect, according to a tweet from Trooper Sevigney. Thomas Mallon Road is closed from Melville Road to Andrus Road. Soda Road is closed north of Andrus Road. Troopers are asking drivers not to drive around posted road closure signs.

The Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter for the fire located at Medical Lake High School Cafeteria. The high school is located at 200 E Barker Street.