Level 3 evacuations in place for 40-acre Andrus Fire burning near Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. — A brush fire burning on Monday near Andrus Road in the Cheney area is prompting Level 2 and 3 evacuations.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney is assisting with the fire. He said in a tweet that the fire is approximately 40 acres in size and burning in heavy timber. Multiple aircraft are on the scene.

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for residents on W. Taylor, Thomas Mallon and Soda Roads. Level 3 evacuations mean residents need to leave immediately, as there is an immediate threat to safety.

Level 2 evacuations have been issued by Spokane County Fire District 3 for residents on Mount Carmel and Chalet Roads near Andrus Road. Approximately 20 to 25 people fall into this category as of 1:30 p.m. This means residents should "get ready" to leave the area.

Residents with animals or livestock who are evacuating can go to Spokane County Fairgrounds for shelter. There are no reports of injuries or structures lost, Sevigney said.

According to Sevigney, the fire is burning in a group of trees and is moving into grass and fields. Authorities will be notifying more people soon and there will be large air tankers coming to the fire later with retardant.

The wind has been causing issues especially while aircraft are trying to check the fire, Sevigney said.

A large smoke plume is visible on Monday from Spokane's South Hill. Multiple KREM 2 viewers have sent photos and videos of the smoke from High Drive and other nearby areas.

