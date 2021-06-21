Complete fire ban at Lake Roosevelt begins Friday

Prohibited fires include propane fires, charcoal fires and all open flames.

COULEE DAM, Wash. — Due to severe weather, all fires at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation are banned.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the fire ban goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 25. The ban will be in place until further notice.

No open flames are permitted in the area. This includes all fires such as provided fire rings and boxes, shoreline fires, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles, and propane campfires.

NPS added that self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed during the full fire ban.

Fireworks are always prohibited at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

The weather in the area will be in the triple digits starting on Saturday, June 26.