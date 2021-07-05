20-acre brush fire burning near Cheney prompts level one evacuations

A large smoke plume is visible from Spokane's South Hill. Multiple KREM 2 viewers have sent photos and videos of the smoke from High Drive.

CHENEY, Wash. — A brush fire is burning near Cheney on Monday. In a tweet, Spokane Valley Fire is reporting the location as 12908 S. Andrus Road.

Trooper Sevigny from Washington State Patrol is assisting the fire. He said in a tweet that the fire is approx 20 acres burning in heavy timber. Multiple aircraft are on the scene.

No injuries or structures lost are being reported however approximately 25 residents have been given level 1 evacuation (advisory) notifications.

KREM 2 has a crew that is near the scene of the fire. KREM 2 reporter Ian Smay said it appears the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and air assets are responding to the incident.