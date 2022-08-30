x
Wildfire

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening.
Credit: Jackie Steinman

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90.

The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening.

Four engines and one helicopter with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are currently responding to the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says the fire was near two homes and they were able to attack it aggressively. At this time, they are mopping up the fire and there is no acreage to report at this time.

KREM 2 has a crew heading to the scene of the fire that will provide additional information as we receive it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

