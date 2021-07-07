70-acre Wilma Fire burns near Clarkson in Whitman County

The fire is currently burning primarily in grass and brush.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilma Fire started burning on Wednesday around 6 a.m. Since then, the fire is 70 acres and continues to grow. The fire is currently burning primarily in grass and brush.

The Wilma fire is located in Whitman County near Clarkston.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no structures are currently threatened. However, the fire is threatening rangeland, cropland, and Bonneville Power Administration transmission lines. Currently, there are no evacuations.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief Jay Reisenauer, Whitman County Fire District 14.

Air resources have only been ordered at this point.

The fire is currently under investigation.