WINTHROP, Wash. — Crews are working to put out a 70-acre wildfire that’s forced Level 1 evacuations in Okanogan County Wednesday afternoon.

Washington Department of Natural Resource officials named the blaze the Rendezvous Fire. As of 6:10 p.m., the fire was 50 percent contained.

It’s burning five miles north of Winthrop near 374 Rendezvous Road.

Officials said Rendezvous Road and West Chewuck Road are both closed in the area.

DNR officials said air resources are being called in to help fight the fire.

Homes, structures and Forest Service land are all threatened, according to DNR.

People living in the area are advised to be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

