Crews mopping up 500-acre fire burning in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews are working to put out hot spots from 500-acre fire burning in Okanogan County.

The fire started Tuesday morning above Omak, according to a tweet from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. It’s being called the Pothole Fire.

As of Tuesday evening, crews were continuing to build on secured lines, according to the DNR. They are also mopping up and putting out hot spots.

An exact location of where the fire is burning was not readily available Tuesday morning.

Colville Agency, DNR and local firefighters were working to put out the fire.