50-acre fire forces immediate evacuations in Wauconda

The fire is burning in U.S. Forest Service land near Spur Mountain and it was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday.

WAUCONDA, Wash. — A 50-acre fire burning near Wauconda, Washington, in Okanogan County is forcing Level 3 evacuations.

The fire is being called the Spur Mountain Fire. Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living west of Bonaparte Lake Road, from Squattersville Road north, including the Lost Lake area. This means people in this area should get out now.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning in U.S. Forest Service land near Spur Mountain and it was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday. Resources are on scene, including at least one aircraft. Okanogan County Emergency Management said the fire is moving northeast.