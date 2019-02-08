CALDER, Idaho — Fire crews are battling a fire about 23 miles east of St. Marie, south of Calder.

It’s being called the Mica Creek Fire.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands said the fire has burned 40 acres and it is 50 percent contained.

Officials said it started at 6:41 p.m. Thursday. It is burning in an active logging operation on endowment land managed by IDL.

No structures are threatened and there are no road closures.

The U.S. Forest Service, rural fire crews and contracted fire crews are assisting IDL crews in fighting the fire. About 80 people are on the ground, six engines, two bulldozers, two helicopters, three water tenders, an air attack being used for supervision and guidance, two single-engine air tankers, dropping water and retardant, and two fire investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

