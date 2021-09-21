40-acre fire near Republic forces immediate evacuations

The fire is being called the Double J Fire and is burning near Highway 21.

REPUBLIC, Wash. — A 40-acre fire burning northeast of Republic, Washington in Ferry County is forcing immediate evacuations.

According to Ryan Rodruck with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire is being called the Double J Fire and is burning near Highway 21.

The Ferry County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 evacuations for Herron Creek, Springridge Road, Goa Way and Grizzly Loop. This means people in area should get out now. Level 2 evacuations are in place for Timothy Lane, Hamadryad Lane, Dylan’s Way and O’leary Way. This means people in the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

DNR has ground and air crews on scene.