3 things to know Thursday

Spokane Co. reports 17 heat-related deaths in 6 days; Level 3 evacuations in place as 300-acre Asotin Complex Fire; Mayor hears from public about emergency shelters.

The number of heat-related deaths in Spokane County continues to grow amid a historic heat wave that slammed the Northwest, bringing record-breaking temperatures to Spokane and surrounding areas.

In a press release Wednesday afternoon, Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley said the medical examiner has identified 17 heat-related deaths since July 1. Webley said for comparison, Spokane County reported 13 heat-related deaths in total between 2015 and 2020.

A 300-acre complex fire is threating homes and rangeland near Clarkston in Asotin County. The Asotin Complex is made up of two fires. The Dry Gulch fire which has been burning in the Dry Gulch area west of Asotin Creek Road. The Silcott fire started in the area of Silcott Grade Road west of the city of Clarkston.

The complex fire started at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday and is burning in vegetation. Officials said the fire is continuing to grow.

Mayor Woodward held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the city's emergency shelters response after a proposed ordinance from the Spokane City Council that would expand the City's responsibilities dramatically.