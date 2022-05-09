Brush fire in Colbert grows to 45 acres, forward progress stopped

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. No structures are threatened.

COLBERT, Wash. — As of 5:09 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, the brush fire in Colbert has grown to 45 acres and forward progress of the fire has been stopped, according to DNR.

The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.

There are no evacuation orders posted at this time. There are no structures, such as homes and buildings, in the way of the fire.

