2 acre fire burning on east side of Cherry Hill in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Fire crews in Coeur d’Alene are working to contain a small brushfire burning on the east side of Cherry Hill on Friday.

According to Idaho Panhandle National Forest officials, the fire is being called the Holt fire and is burning 2 acres near the end of Holt Road. The call came in for the fire at 1:15 p.m.

Fire officials said four engines and a helicopter are responding. The helicopter is a type 2, meaning it has a 300-gallon bucket to do water drops. Crews are quickly scooping water from Fernan Lake to help get the fire out.

So far, no structures are threatened.

National Forest officials said the fire is burning near private dirt roads and everyone except local residents should avoid the area.