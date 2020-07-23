x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

wildfire

100-acre fire near Tonasket forces Level 2 evacuations

Ground and air resources were called in to fight the fire but had to be suspended due to unauthorized aircraft in the area.
File image of flame background (thinkstock)

TONASKET, Wash. — A 100-acre fire burning southwest of Tonasket in Okanogan County is forcing Level 2 evacuations Wednesday evening.

It is being called the South Pine Fire.

According to a tweet from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, ground and air resources were called in to fight the fire but had to be suspended due to unauthorized aircraft in the area.

Structures are threatened, according to the incident management team. Level 2 evacuation notices are in progress in the area, though it’s unclear where exactly they are being issued. A Level 2 evacuation notice means residents should be ready to leave their homes at any moment.  

This is a developing story and will be update when more information becomes available.

RELATED: This is where the wildfire risk is highest this summer in Washington

RELATED: Crews battling Rodeo Trail Fire near Omak

RELATED: Coronavirus restrictions make it harder for volunteers to feed firefighters

RELATED: How crews in Washington, Idaho will fight wildfires during COVID-19 pandemic