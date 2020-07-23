100-acre fire near Tonasket forces Level 2 evacuations

Ground and air resources were called in to fight the fire but had to be suspended due to unauthorized aircraft in the area.

TONASKET, Wash. — A 100-acre fire burning southwest of Tonasket in Okanogan County is forcing Level 2 evacuations Wednesday evening.

It is being called the South Pine Fire.

According to a tweet from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, ground and air resources were called in to fight the fire but had to be suspended due to unauthorized aircraft in the area.

Structures are threatened, according to the incident management team. Level 2 evacuation notices are in progress in the area, though it’s unclear where exactly they are being issued. A Level 2 evacuation notice means residents should be ready to leave their homes at any moment.