10-acre fire burning in Pend Oreille County

Planes are picking up water in Sacheen Lake.

DIAMOND LAKE, Wash. — There is a 10-acres-brush fire burning in Pend Oreille County Wednesday.

Pend Oreille County Sheriff posted on Facebook that the 10-acre brush fire is burning in the area of Veit Rd and Roberts Drive in the Sacheen Lake area.

South Pend Oreille Fire and DNR are on scene. There are both ground and air resources being directed to this fire. Viewer video shows that planes are picking up water out of Diamond Lake in the area.