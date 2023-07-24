Westbound I-90 closed between Kittias and Vantage Bridge due to wildfire, eastbound reopened

The wildfire reportedly started after a semi-truck burst into flames.

WASHINGTON, USA — Both directions of I-90 are closed between Kittias and Vantage Bridge due to a wildfire that started after a semi-truck burst into flames.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), eastbound I-90 at milepost 115 near Kittitas has been reopened. Westbound remains closed at milepost 136.

WSDOT says drivers going westbound can go across the bridge and take the Old Vantage Highway to continue west.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

UPDATE 3:14 p.m.: Westbound traffic can go across the bridge and take the Old Vantage Highway to continue west.... Posted by WSDOT on Monday, July 24, 2023

